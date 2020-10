Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard internet access playground

Looking for affordable apartment living in Austin, TX? Come and check out Urban Oaks, conveniently located near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Interregional Highway. If you are wanting to get out and explore the great outdoors you can enjoy the many great local parks and trails nearby. Parents can have a sense of relief in knowing there are top-rated schools nearby.



Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are sure to please. Take time to unwind on your personal patio or balcony. All homes come with individual climate control to ensure you are comfortable all year long. We have included ceiling fans, a dishwasher, and a washer and dryer to all apartments.



Explore all of the community amenities at your disposal. Take advantage of our business center and conference room. Relax by the shimmering swimming pool or grill up some fun in our courtyard. We love your pets and have an easy to use dog wash station for your convenience. Come and see what living at Urban Oaks is all about!