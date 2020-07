Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard gym green community pool accessible garage parking bbq/grill smoke-free community

Explore a new era of lakeside living at The Weaver! Situated on the shores of Ladybird Lake, The Weaver apartment homes will offer residents the best of upscale living. From the thrill of thriving in vibrant East Austin style to enjoying skyline views at sunset from the rooftop decks, guests will be inspired by all this beautiful new community has in store. Offering a unique balance between the hustle and bustle of downtown and serenity of lakeside living, The Weaver boasts convenient access to the heart of the city and East Austin neighborhoods all with no highway driving required. Nestled within The Hatchery, what will soon become a lively urban village complete with restaurants, parks, and a front row view of Lady Bird Lake, The Weaver is both a refuge from the city and just a short jaunt away from everything Austin has to offer.