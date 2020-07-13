All apartments in Austin
The Violet

409 E William Cannon Dr · (512) 357-7177
Location

409 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 274 · Avail. Aug 19

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 10

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 370 · Avail. Aug 10

$984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 268 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Violet.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
2019 Austin Apartment Association Property Of The Year Finalist!

Welcome home to The Violet apartment homes located in Austin, Texas. Our apartment community features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with chef inspired kitchens with mosaic backsplash, walk-in closets, patios or balconies and in-home washer and dryer in select apartments. Residents enjoy a resort style pool, fitness center, cyber cafe and fun resident events. Our pet friendly apartment community makes it easy for pet lovers to find an apartment. We accommodate all breeds, and you'll also find pet-centered amenities at The Violet, from a dog park to social "Yappy Hours". Adjacent to major highways (I-35 and Mopac Express), our South Austin location couldn't be better. Enjoy an easy 15-minute ride to downtown, convenient access to Southpark Meadows and all the shopping you'll ever need within a mile of your new residence. Love where you live, live at The Violet!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 (1 pet), $200 (2 pets)
fee: $150 (1 pet), $200 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Violet have any available units?
The Violet has 6 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Violet have?
Some of The Violet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Violet currently offering any rent specials?
The Violet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Violet pet-friendly?
Yes, The Violet is pet friendly.
Does The Violet offer parking?
Yes, The Violet offers parking.
Does The Violet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Violet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Violet have a pool?
Yes, The Violet has a pool.
Does The Violet have accessible units?
No, The Violet does not have accessible units.
Does The Violet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Violet has units with dishwashers.
