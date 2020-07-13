Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub

2019 Austin Apartment Association Property Of The Year Finalist!



Welcome home to The Violet apartment homes located in Austin, Texas. Our apartment community features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with chef inspired kitchens with mosaic backsplash, walk-in closets, patios or balconies and in-home washer and dryer in select apartments. Residents enjoy a resort style pool, fitness center, cyber cafe and fun resident events. Our pet friendly apartment community makes it easy for pet lovers to find an apartment. We accommodate all breeds, and you'll also find pet-centered amenities at The Violet, from a dog park to social "Yappy Hours". Adjacent to major highways (I-35 and Mopac Express), our South Austin location couldn't be better. Enjoy an easy 15-minute ride to downtown, convenient access to Southpark Meadows and all the shopping you'll ever need within a mile of your new residence. Love where you live, live at The Violet!