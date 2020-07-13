Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments conference room e-payments game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Make your move to the South Shore. Three great choices on the Austin apartment scene. South Shore District is a lifestyle center featuring smart design, modern finishes, and surprising spaces. 506 apartment homes mix modern living and stunning views of downtown and Ladybird Lake with true neighborhood character. Ride your bike to an art gallery or a local coffee shop. Join the paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake. In addition to an easy commute to downtown Austin and easy access to other areas via I-35, there are a multitude of places to see, play and do just outside your door. If you're looking for a space in the middle of it all, but miles away from the ordinary, Within 5 miles of South Shore District, there are 135 live music venues, 3 micro breweries, 72 coffee shops, 7 cupcake bakeries, 44 Wi-Fi hotspots, 86 food trucks, 62 art galleries, 6 museums and 76 vegan options.