Austin, TX
South Shore District
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

South Shore District

1333 Shore District Dr · (512) 387-9232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3323 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 3423 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 3109 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 42+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3110 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 1360 · Avail. now

$1,826

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 1460 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Shore District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Make your move to the South Shore. Three great choices on the Austin apartment scene. South Shore District is a lifestyle center featuring smart design, modern finishes, and surprising spaces. 506 apartment homes mix modern living and stunning views of downtown and Ladybird Lake with true neighborhood character. Ride your bike to an art gallery or a local coffee shop. Join the paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake. In addition to an easy commute to downtown Austin and easy access to other areas via I-35, there are a multitude of places to see, play and do just outside your door. If you're looking for a space in the middle of it all, but miles away from the ordinary, Within 5 miles of South Shore District, there are 135 live music venues, 3 micro breweries, 72 coffee shops, 7 cupcake bakeries, 44 Wi-Fi hotspots, 86 food trucks, 62 art galleries, 6 museums and 76 vegan options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. One free assigned parking space per apartment. All residents will receive a parking permit. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $40-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Shore District have any available units?
South Shore District has 56 units available starting at $1,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does South Shore District have?
Some of South Shore District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Shore District currently offering any rent specials?
South Shore District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Shore District pet-friendly?
Yes, South Shore District is pet friendly.
Does South Shore District offer parking?
Yes, South Shore District offers parking.
Does South Shore District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Shore District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Shore District have a pool?
Yes, South Shore District has a pool.
Does South Shore District have accessible units?
Yes, South Shore District has accessible units.
Does South Shore District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Shore District has units with dishwashers.
