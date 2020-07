Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court

Live in a great South Austin area with quick access to Mopac and Hwy 290. The value here for the price is amazing! Community highlights include: Basketball court Clubhouse with Wi-Fi Access Free Assigned Covered Parking Gated Access Onsite Dog Park Outdoor Fireplace Cabana Picnic Area with Barbecue Racquetball Court Sand Volleyball Court Shimmering Swimming Pool State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Tennis Court Head home and relax in style. Unit features vary but most floor plans include the following: Pantry Balconies and Patios with Storage Spacious Walk In Closet Vertical Blinds Washer/Dryer Connections Breakfast Bar Ceiling Fans Wood Burning Fireplace Ample Storage Garden Tubs Intrusion Alarms * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.