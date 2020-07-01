Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible coffee bar dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub online portal playground volleyball court

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. You'll love living at the luxury Post Park Mesa apartments and townhomes in Northwest Austin. With it's stunning view of Cat Mountain and convenient access to the Technology Corridor and Central Business District, you'll be right where you need to be. Located right in-between TX-1 and TX-360, you'll find nearby access to shopping and restaurants at the Arboretum retail district as well as Downtown Austin. And you can also maximize your off-hours at the many parks and nature preserves in the area. Once on our beautiful grounds, you'll find our hillside setting provides an opportunity to leave the city behind. Our luxury amenities include two pools available for your use, as well as cozy wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors inside many of our apartments.