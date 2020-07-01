All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Post Park Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Post Park Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Post Park Mesa

5811 Mesa Dr · (717) 454-2375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Northwest Hills - Far West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1122 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Park Mesa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
playground
volleyball court
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. You'll love living at the luxury Post Park Mesa apartments and townhomes in Northwest Austin. With it's stunning view of Cat Mountain and convenient access to the Technology Corridor and Central Business District, you'll be right where you need to be. Located right in-between TX-1 and TX-360, you'll find nearby access to shopping and restaurants at the Arboretum retail district as well as Downtown Austin. And you can also maximize your off-hours at the many parks and nature preserves in the area. Once on our beautiful grounds, you'll find our hillside setting provides an opportunity to leave the city behind. Our luxury amenities include two pools available for your use, as well as cozy wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors inside many of our apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under); $500 per pet (over 30 lbs).
fee: $150 per pet (30 lbs and under), $250 per pet (over 30 lbs).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in 2 bedroom townhomes. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Park Mesa have any available units?
Post Park Mesa has 7 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Park Mesa have?
Some of Post Park Mesa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Park Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
Post Park Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Park Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Park Mesa is pet friendly.
Does Post Park Mesa offer parking?
Yes, Post Park Mesa offers parking.
Does Post Park Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Park Mesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Park Mesa have a pool?
Yes, Post Park Mesa has a pool.
Does Post Park Mesa have accessible units?
Yes, Post Park Mesa has accessible units.
Does Post Park Mesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Park Mesa has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Post Park Mesa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Villas
9036 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity