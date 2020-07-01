Post Park Mesa

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under); $500 per pet (over 30 lbs).
fee: $150 per pet (30 lbs and under), $250 per pet (over 30 lbs).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in 2 bedroom townhomes. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.