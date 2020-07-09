All apartments in Austin
Find more places like OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B

5807 Spring Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5807 Spring Meadow Road, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great deal! It's hard to find anything in Austin for this price. This duplex is located minutes away from the Domain in north Austin. The interior has been recently updated with faux wood floors, and the new paint color accents the cabinetry beautifully.
Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have any available units?
OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have?
Some of OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B offer parking?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have a pool?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have accessible units?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin