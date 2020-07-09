5807 Spring Meadow Road, Austin, TX 78744 McKinney
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great deal! It's hard to find anything in Austin for this price. This duplex is located minutes away from the Domain in north Austin. The interior has been recently updated with faux wood floors, and the new paint color accents the cabinetry beautifully. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have any available units?
OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B have?
Some of OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B pet-friendly?