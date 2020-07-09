OTL 5807 Spring Meadow Road - 1, Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a great deal! It's hard to find anything in Austin for this price. This duplex is located minutes away from the Domain in north Austin. The interior has been recently updated with faux wood floors, and the new paint color accents the cabinetry beautifully.

Call today for a showing!