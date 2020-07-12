/
village at western oaks
182 Apartments for rent in Village at Western Oaks, Austin, TX
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
8502 TYHURST DR
8502 Tyhurst Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Enjoy Green Belt and privacy in the back yard. Large master downstairs. BIG gameroom upstairs. All large bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Beautiful wood floors in family room, master and formal dining. Family room w/2 story vaulted ceiling.
8604 Neider DR
8604 Neider Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2019 sqft
1-Story home nestled on an expansive lot, shaded by 27 mature oaks, in Western Oaks! Offering a bright, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, arched entries & walls of windows for loads of natural light! 3 beds, 2 baths with flex-room which could be
9003 SommerLand WAY
9003 Sommerland Way, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1459 sqft
"The listing agent is representing his dad."Wonderful one story with new paint and AC in The Village of Western Oaks, close to great schools and parks and many more entertainments! Please read the guidelines in Documents!
5903 Brown Rock Trail
5903 Brown Rock Trail, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2480 sqft
Make-ready in progress!! Photos were taken before last tenants moved in. Spacious brick home in popular family-friendly neighborhood. Game room upstairs. Huge oak trees, covered back patio strung with party lights.
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
5104 Bluestar Drive
5104 Bluestar Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1961 sqft
Available August 8. Well-maintained, spacious Circle C home in lovely, well-established neighborhood surrounded by green space and mature trees. Open plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, TV nook and front office.
4700 San Simeon Drive
4700 San Simeon Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1513 sqft
CASA TOSCANA! TUSCAN STYLE DECOR IN SOUTH AUSTIN! RECENT COMPLETE REMODEL ON A MAPLE RUN GEM. 3 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH. GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, FRESH APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. BEDROOMS & BATHS UPDATED. CEILING FANS.
7000 CONVICT HILL DR
7000 Convict Hill Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from Oak Hill, Mopac and Highway 290 in beautiful Southwest Austin.
4900 Summerset TRL
4900 Summerset Trail, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1647 sqft
Immaculate & beautifully maintained 4/2 bath,1 story. Rare Westcreek Subdivision. Home offering light & bright rooms, freshly painted neutral colors.
6630 Hillside Terrace DR
6630 Hillside Terrace Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2088 sqft
Great Circle C home, 4 bedroom's upstairs, 2.5 bath, 2 story. Complete remodel, new paint, new carpet, new light fixtures, new dishwasher, Dark bamboo floors downstairs, stainless steel kitchen with granite counter tops.
7902 Isaac Pryor DR
7902 Isaac Pryor Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Charming and spacious home for rent in desirable South Austin! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with wood floors throughout the living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Features a large kitchen with center island and breakfast nook.
6110 Smith Oak Trail
6110 Smith Oak Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6110 Smith Oak Trail in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
6909 Auckland DR
6909 Auckland Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1729 sqft
This great three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in Circle C Ranch, with highly rated schools and convenient shopping and commuting. The home is available starting June 1, 2020.
6719 Telluride Trail
6719 Telluride Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2154 sqft
6719 Telluride Trail Available 08/06/20 Large Open Floor-plan in South Austin! - Large private lot backing to greenbelt with hiking and biking trails! Huge open floor plan with tons of windows and natural light, kitchen opens to the spacious living
8917 Whiteworth Loop
8917 Whiteworth Loop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2168 sqft
Southwest Austin: Sendera Subdv. 3BD 2.5BA Home for Lease - Avail Now, Sm pet OK. Awesome SW Austin home tucked into a great pocket location in Sendera neighborhood. Neighborhood pools. Minutes to downtown.
7907 Siringo PASS
7907 Siringo Pass, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1576 sqft
Charming Legend Oaks - this executive home is a one story featuring 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The home has an open floor plan with kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, gas cook top and island.
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1263 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a pet-friendly community. Units feature crown molding, high ceilings and walk-in closets. Deluxe grounds feature professional landscaping, two pools, business center and on-site movie theater.
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
