Perfectly situated in the heart of North Austin, Meadows Edge Apartments are close to everything shopping, schools, restaurants, colleges, major employers and entertainment options!Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, and our pet-friendly community offers a wide array of fabulous amenities, including two resort-style swimming pools, playground, soccer field, basketball court, lush landscaped common areas with a gazebo, four laundry care centers and planned resident activities.Each spacious, newly renovated, unique floor plan has stylish touches at every corner for modern living. Enjoy fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and upgraded countertops, wood-style flooring, plush carpeting, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, large living and dining areas, elegant crown molding and private balconies/patios.Located near Highway 183, Mopac and I-35, Meadows Edge is only 15 minutes from downtown Austin for easy commuting. Our on-site management team is here to exceed your expectations for carefree living. Discover a new way of life at Meadows Edge Apartments! Call or come by for a personal tour today!