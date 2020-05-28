All apartments in Austin
Meadows Edge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Meadows Edge

1630 Rutland Dr · (512) 270-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1630 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 286 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows Edge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Perfectly situated in the heart of North Austin, Meadows Edge Apartments are close to everything shopping, schools, restaurants, colleges, major employers and entertainment options!Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, and our pet-friendly community offers a wide array of fabulous amenities, including two resort-style swimming pools, playground, soccer field, basketball court, lush landscaped common areas with a gazebo, four laundry care centers and planned resident activities.Each spacious, newly renovated, unique floor plan has stylish touches at every corner for modern living. Enjoy fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and upgraded countertops, wood-style flooring, plush carpeting, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, large living and dining areas, elegant crown molding and private balconies/patios.Located near Highway 183, Mopac and I-35, Meadows Edge is only 15 minutes from downtown Austin for easy commuting. Our on-site management team is here to exceed your expectations for carefree living. Discover a new way of life at Meadows Edge Apartments! Call or come by for a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Screening Results
Move-in Fees: $100 Amenity Fee
Additional: Trash - $10/month, Pest Control - $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 monthly per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit 75lbs & Some Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Exterior Lot Parking & Reserved Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows Edge have any available units?
Meadows Edge has 2 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadows Edge have?
Some of Meadows Edge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows Edge is pet friendly.
Does Meadows Edge offer parking?
Yes, Meadows Edge offers parking.
Does Meadows Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meadows Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows Edge have a pool?
Yes, Meadows Edge has a pool.
Does Meadows Edge have accessible units?
No, Meadows Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows Edge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadows Edge has units with dishwashers.
