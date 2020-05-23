Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Gorgeous Downtown View Condo for Rent in Austin, 3018 S 1st St Unit 312 - Gorgeous views of downtown Austin. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo has high vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout and brand new flooring. This unique condo sports a community swimming pool and clubhouse area. The community is gated with assigned parking and guest parking. Your only minutes from downtown, the SOCO district, and all the fine dining and shopping South Austin has to offer. This Condo with its views wont last!



(RLNE4892996)