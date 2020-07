Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court community garden gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber cats allowed accessible business center coffee bar internet access

Link apartments are less than a mile to downtown in the East Riverside Corridor, and mere blocks from the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail. We are also located on the University of Texas bus line and 6 minutes from the Austin Community College Riverside Campus.



Our spacious apartment homes feature hardwood flooring, marble bathroom accents, deluxe kitchens and full-size washer/dryer connections. Contact us now to make your new home at one of the premiere East Austin communities!