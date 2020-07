Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access valet service yoga on-site laundry lobby online portal

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Ideally located at The Domain Northside in Austin, Texas, IMT @ The Domain is luxury apartment community that offers comfort and convenience with every apartment home. Our studio, one, and two bedroom floorplans feature elegant granite countertops,wood-style plank flooring, and stainless steel or black appliances. Our active community is complemented by our 2,500 square-foot Wellness Studio with fitness equipment, free fitness classes, personal trainers, jogging trails and a lap pool. Residents can also relax at our saltwater pool with a tranquil waterfall. We are pet-friendly so your pet and you can enjoy the on-site dog park. Our neighborhood inside Austin's The Domain shopping center gives you access to popular shopping and entertainment destinations with more than 20 dining locations and a Whole Foods right outside your front door. With our prime location, you'll never want to leave home. Start your life of convenience and luxury here at IMT @ The Domain.