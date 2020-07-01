All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

IMT Southpark

Open Now until 6pm
715 W Slaughter Ln · (512) 520-0361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 010114 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 021514 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 010428 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010718 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 021120 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 021939 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 010530 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Unit 021211 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Southpark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
online portal
trash valet
business center
carport
coffee bar
game room
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Welcome to IMT Southpark, urban living in the heart of Texas. Conveniently located in booming South Austin, residents are minutes away from the Southpark Meadows shopping center, the I-35, over 90 stores, services, restaurants and entertainment options including anchors such as Super Target, Bed Bath Beyond and a 14-screen Cinemark theater complex. Designed with first-class amenities and designer features, IMT Southpark is an oasis among the busy city life. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes include custom features such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-inspired flooring, in-home washer and dryer and private patio or balcony. From two luxury swimming pools with an outdoor kitchen, to two 24-hour fitness centers and a wellness studio, IMT Southpark is designed to enhance both tranquil and active lifestyles. Whether you want a quiet night at home, or a night out in Austin, IMT Southpark is the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month, Detached garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does IMT Southpark have any available units?
IMT Southpark has 26 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Southpark have?
Some of IMT Southpark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Southpark currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Southpark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Southpark pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Southpark is pet friendly.
Does IMT Southpark offer parking?
Yes, IMT Southpark offers parking.
Does IMT Southpark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Southpark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Southpark have a pool?
Yes, IMT Southpark has a pool.
Does IMT Southpark have accessible units?
No, IMT Southpark does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Southpark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Southpark has units with dishwashers.
