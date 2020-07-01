Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal trash valet business center carport coffee bar game room

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Welcome to IMT Southpark, urban living in the heart of Texas. Conveniently located in booming South Austin, residents are minutes away from the Southpark Meadows shopping center, the I-35, over 90 stores, services, restaurants and entertainment options including anchors such as Super Target, Bed Bath Beyond and a 14-screen Cinemark theater complex. Designed with first-class amenities and designer features, IMT Southpark is an oasis among the busy city life. Each of our one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes include custom features such as gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-inspired flooring, in-home washer and dryer and private patio or balcony. From two luxury swimming pools with an outdoor kitchen, to two 24-hour fitness centers and a wellness studio, IMT Southpark is designed to enhance both tranquil and active lifestyles. Whether you want a quiet night at home, or a night out in Austin, IMT Southpark is the home for you.