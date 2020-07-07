Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments community garden e-payments green community guest parking lobby online portal pool table

Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas. Just minutes from Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard, our modernly-designed apartment community boasts many must-have, luxury amenities along with an incredible location. Spend your days enjoying the many outdoor hot spots within driving distance of Hillside Villas including Mabel Davis District Park, Riverside Golf Course, and Peter Pan Mini Golf. Follow up your time spent outdoors with the delicious cuisine found at nearby 888 Pan Asian Restaurant, Catfish Parlour, or Java Noodles. For university students and staff, we offer proximity to a number of accredited schools including the University of Texas at Austin, Huston-Tillotson University, The Art Institute of Austin, and many more.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.