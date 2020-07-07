All apartments in Austin
Hillside Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Hillside Villas

2207 Wickersham Ln · (406) 413-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-1207 · Avail. Jul 31

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 12-1202 · Avail. Jul 22

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 7-0716 · Avail. Sep 19

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0206 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 2-0207 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 8-0802 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
pool table
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas. Just minutes from Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard, our modernly-designed apartment community boasts many must-have, luxury amenities along with an incredible location. Spend your days enjoying the many outdoor hot spots within driving distance of Hillside Villas including Mabel Davis District Park, Riverside Golf Course, and Peter Pan Mini Golf. Follow up your time spent outdoors with the delicious cuisine found at nearby 888 Pan Asian Restaurant, Catfish Parlour, or Java Noodles. For university students and staff, we offer proximity to a number of accredited schools including the University of Texas at Austin, Huston-Tillotson University, The Art Institute of Austin, and many more.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Local storage is available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Villas have any available units?
Hillside Villas has 15 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Villas have?
Some of Hillside Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Villas offers parking.
Does Hillside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hillside Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Villas has a pool.
Does Hillside Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Hillside Villas has accessible units.
Does Hillside Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Villas has units with dishwashers.
