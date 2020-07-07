Amenities
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas. Just minutes from Interstate 35 and Ben White Boulevard, our modernly-designed apartment community boasts many must-have, luxury amenities along with an incredible location. Spend your days enjoying the many outdoor hot spots within driving distance of Hillside Villas including Mabel Davis District Park, Riverside Golf Course, and Peter Pan Mini Golf. Follow up your time spent outdoors with the delicious cuisine found at nearby 888 Pan Asian Restaurant, Catfish Parlour, or Java Noodles. For university students and staff, we offer proximity to a number of accredited schools including the University of Texas at Austin, Huston-Tillotson University, The Art Institute of Austin, and many more.
Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.