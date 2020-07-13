Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill parking pool carport lobby playground

Conveniently located near the heart of Austin, TX, the surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Franklin Park the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Residents get to enjoy a wide variety of spectacular amenities that provide them with a truly extraordinary living experience. Whether you plan to hunker down in our on-site business center or relax in the comfort of our community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Franklin Park. *Franklin Park participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.