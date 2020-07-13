All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Franklin Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Franklin Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Franklin Park

4509 E Saint Elmo Rd · (512) 865-6618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Franklin Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4509 E Saint Elmo Rd, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8104 · Avail. now

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2307 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
parking
pool
carport
lobby
playground
Conveniently located near the heart of Austin, TX, the surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Franklin Park the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Residents get to enjoy a wide variety of spectacular amenities that provide them with a truly extraordinary living experience. Whether you plan to hunker down in our on-site business center or relax in the comfort of our community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Franklin Park. *Franklin Park participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.15 (1st Applicant) + $11.65 (Per Additional Applicant)
Deposit: $250-$450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Franklin Park have any available units?
Franklin Park has 7 units available starting at $1,024 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Franklin Park have?
Some of Franklin Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin Park is pet friendly.
Does Franklin Park offer parking?
Yes, Franklin Park offers parking.
Does Franklin Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin Park have a pool?
Yes, Franklin Park has a pool.
Does Franklin Park have accessible units?
No, Franklin Park does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Franklin Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin