Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Chevy Chase Downs
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Chevy Chase Downs
2504 Huntwick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2504 Huntwick Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Chevy Chase Downs have any available units?
Chevy Chase Downs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is Chevy Chase Downs currently offering any rent specials?
Chevy Chase Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chevy Chase Downs pet-friendly?
No, Chevy Chase Downs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does Chevy Chase Downs offer parking?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not offer parking.
Does Chevy Chase Downs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chevy Chase Downs have a pool?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not have a pool.
Does Chevy Chase Downs have accessible units?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not have accessible units.
Does Chevy Chase Downs have units with dishwashers?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Chevy Chase Downs have units with air conditioning?
No, Chevy Chase Downs does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
