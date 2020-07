Amenities

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy the good life in a quiet, tree-lined community just 15 minutes from downtown Austin when you choose Camden Stoneleigh. Your new home has been recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded flooring. Washers and dryers are also included. Choose from 19 unique 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with select units featuring attached garages, elegant fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Work out at the 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center before relaxing at the resort-style swimming pool and barbecue areas. With easy access to MoPac, nearby shopping centers, and Austin's famous nightlife, you will be glad that you call Camden Stoneleigh home. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.