Home
/
Austin, TX
/
AMLI 5350
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI 5350

5350 Burnet Rd · (512) 309-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive up to SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for Details.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for Details. --- Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours by Appointment!
Rent Special
Up to SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details.
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! First Responders also receive WAIVED DEPOSIT & APPLICATION FEE! Ask for details.
Location

5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 439 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,963

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI 5350.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
AMLI 5350 provides luxury living set in the heart of Austin's historic Rosedale, Allandale and Brentwood neighborhoods. With ground floor restaurant and retail space and exciting surroundings, our Central Austin luxury apartments offer convenience and a true city feel without the chaos of living downtown. AMLI 5350 is centrally located in the chic Burnet Road corridor. Our well-located Austin apartments are convenient to major employment and walking distance to eclectic shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways allows for a quick commute north or south to Downtown Austin.Residents of our Allandale apartment rentals in the Austin Metro area enjoy exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool with poolside dining at grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, a resident business center, and a resident lounge. AMLI's Central Austin luxury apartments also offer tranquil courtyards and a multi-level parking garage. AMLI 5350's new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom well-located Austin apartments boast gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; full-size washer/dryer connections; spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs; walk-in closets and more. Some of our select Allandale apartment rentals feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens; 9-10 ft ceilings; walk-in closets; private patio or balconies; and beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm:$300; 2 bdrm: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Max number of 2 pets per apartment. A pet deposit, fee and rent may be required. Please contact office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI 5350 have any available units?
AMLI 5350 has 12 units available starting at $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI 5350 have?
Some of AMLI 5350's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI 5350 currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI 5350 is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive up to SIX WEEKS FREE! Ask for Details.
Is AMLI 5350 pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI 5350 is pet friendly.
Does AMLI 5350 offer parking?
Yes, AMLI 5350 offers parking.
Does AMLI 5350 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI 5350 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI 5350 have a pool?
Yes, AMLI 5350 has a pool.
Does AMLI 5350 have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI 5350 has accessible units.
Does AMLI 5350 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI 5350 has units with dishwashers.

