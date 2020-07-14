Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage green community internet access online portal package receiving

AMLI 5350 provides luxury living set in the heart of Austin's historic Rosedale, Allandale and Brentwood neighborhoods. With ground floor restaurant and retail space and exciting surroundings, our Central Austin luxury apartments offer convenience and a true city feel without the chaos of living downtown. AMLI 5350 is centrally located in the chic Burnet Road corridor. Our well-located Austin apartments are convenient to major employment and walking distance to eclectic shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways allows for a quick commute north or south to Downtown Austin.Residents of our Allandale apartment rentals in the Austin Metro area enjoy exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool with poolside dining at grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness zone, a resident business center, and a resident lounge. AMLI's Central Austin luxury apartments also offer tranquil courtyards and a multi-level parking garage. AMLI 5350's new renovated and classic 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom well-located Austin apartments boast gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops; full-size washer/dryer connections; spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs; walk-in closets and more. Some of our select Allandale apartment rentals feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens; 9-10 ft ceilings; walk-in closets; private patio or balconies; and beautiful views.