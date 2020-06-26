All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:48 PM

9900 Palmbrook DR

9900 Palmbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9900 Palmbrook Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
pool
Entertainers Dream Home! Stunning Views of Pond & Hole #5 of Top-Rated Avery Ranch Golf Club. Very well maintained & Well Lit. Stunning Entry, Living, Decks and Game Room. Master & 1 bed down. Granite counters and Gourmet Kitchen. Avery Ranch Features Amenities Galore Including 2 Community Pools, Park & Sport Courts. Zoned to top-rated schools. Available 1st week in June. No showings, drive-by ok, but please do not disturb tenants. https://tours.tourfactory.com/tours/tour.asp?t=890362&idx=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9900 Palmbrook DR have any available units?
9900 Palmbrook DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9900 Palmbrook DR have?
Some of 9900 Palmbrook DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9900 Palmbrook DR currently offering any rent specials?
9900 Palmbrook DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9900 Palmbrook DR pet-friendly?
No, 9900 Palmbrook DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9900 Palmbrook DR offer parking?
No, 9900 Palmbrook DR does not offer parking.
Does 9900 Palmbrook DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9900 Palmbrook DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9900 Palmbrook DR have a pool?
Yes, 9900 Palmbrook DR has a pool.
Does 9900 Palmbrook DR have accessible units?
Yes, 9900 Palmbrook DR has accessible units.
Does 9900 Palmbrook DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9900 Palmbrook DR has units with dishwashers.

