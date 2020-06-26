9900 Palmbrook DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room pool

Entertainers Dream Home! Stunning Views of Pond & Hole #5 of Top-Rated Avery Ranch Golf Club. Very well maintained & Well Lit. Stunning Entry, Living, Decks and Game Room. Master & 1 bed down. Granite counters and Gourmet Kitchen. Avery Ranch Features Amenities Galore Including 2 Community Pools, Park & Sport Courts. Zoned to top-rated schools. Available 1st week in June. No showings, drive-by ok, but please do not disturb tenants. https://tours.tourfactory.com/tours/tour.asp?t=890362&idx=1