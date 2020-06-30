9806 Copper Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191718



Perfectly located 3 bed 2 bath in Anderson Mill. This property is a stone's throw to Lakeline mall, and a short drive to the domain! Priced to lease now. Nice bright home with open layout, stainless steel appliances, and a large private fenced yard. Come see this property now!

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.