Austin, TX
9806 Copper Creek Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

9806 Copper Creek Drive

9806 Copper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9806 Copper Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191718

Perfectly located 3 bed 2 bath in Anderson Mill. This property is a stone's throw to Lakeline mall, and a short drive to the domain! Priced to lease now. Nice bright home with open layout, stainless steel appliances, and a large private fenced yard. Come see this property now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have any available units?
9806 Copper Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have?
Some of 9806 Copper Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Copper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Copper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Copper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9806 Copper Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Copper Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Copper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9806 Copper Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9806 Copper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Copper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9806 Copper Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

