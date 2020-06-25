Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9717 Pasatiempo Dr Available 07/01/19 Executive Home in desirable Avery Ranch - Excellent Schools! - Large and open 2 story home in Avery Ranch. Low maintenance laminate wood floors in living areas and Master bedroom and hard tile in wet areas. Carpet in secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen has breakfast bar, built in oven and granite counters.



Pets negotiable, quantity, weight and breed restrictions apply. Walking distance to wonderful community amenities. Minutes to major tech employers including Apple. Quick drive to Domain or Lakeline Mall. Acclaimed Round Rock ISD Schools in Avery Ranch.



Schedule an appointment today to take a look!!



(RLNE2242474)