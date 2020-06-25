All apartments in Austin
9717 Pasatiempo Dr

9717 Pasatiempo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9717 Pasatiempo Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9717 Pasatiempo Dr Available 07/01/19 Executive Home in desirable Avery Ranch - Excellent Schools! - Large and open 2 story home in Avery Ranch. Low maintenance laminate wood floors in living areas and Master bedroom and hard tile in wet areas. Carpet in secondary bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen has breakfast bar, built in oven and granite counters.

Pets negotiable, quantity, weight and breed restrictions apply. Walking distance to wonderful community amenities. Minutes to major tech employers including Apple. Quick drive to Domain or Lakeline Mall. Acclaimed Round Rock ISD Schools in Avery Ranch.

Schedule an appointment today to take a look!!

(RLNE2242474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have any available units?
9717 Pasatiempo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have?
Some of 9717 Pasatiempo Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9717 Pasatiempo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9717 Pasatiempo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9717 Pasatiempo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr offer parking?
No, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr has a pool.
Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have accessible units?
No, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9717 Pasatiempo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9717 Pasatiempo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
