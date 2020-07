Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dalewood Townhomes are located in North/Northwest Austin just off of Highway 183 (at the Lake Creek Pkwy exit) providing excellent access to all parts of Austin. We are close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment options and have easy access to freeways. Choose from any of our spacious two bedroom, two bathroom floor plans, each offering an all-electric kitchen, dishwasher, balcony, ceiling fans, cable or satellite ready, washer and dryer and garage.



(RLNE5351976)