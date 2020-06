Amenities

Our condo is conveniently located at the corner of Hwy 183 and N Capital of Texas Hwy. This fully furnished condo of 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom is located in a safe gated community that offers spectacular views into the canyon. It is very close to stores and restaurants in the Arboretum and Gateway Shopping Centers. On top of being fully furnished, amenities include a one-car garage, community pool, and other community benefits. The monthly rent is $1695. Rent includes water and garbage disposal. This fully furnished condo is offered at an unfurnished price within the same community! This condo can be rented either furnished or unfurnished. Please text or call us at (510) 566-1815 for further information.