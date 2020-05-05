9515 Blue Creek Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo in North Central Austin - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo in North Central Austin ~ Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances ~ Breakfast Bar, Lots of Counter top Space and built in Cabinets ~ NO CARPET ~ Private, Fenced Patio ~ Large Garage ~ Mature, Shade Trees ~ Sparkling Community Pool, Nicely Maintained Common Grounds, and Tennis Court ~ Walking Distance to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment as well as public bus transportation ~ Close to all City of Austin Amenities and Major Employers.



(RLNE5033475)