Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

9515 Blue Creek Ln

9515 Blue Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Blue Creek Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo in North Central Austin - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo in North Central Austin ~ Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances ~ Breakfast Bar, Lots of Counter top Space and built in Cabinets ~ NO CARPET ~ Private, Fenced Patio ~ Large Garage ~ Mature, Shade Trees ~ Sparkling Community Pool, Nicely Maintained Common Grounds, and Tennis Court ~ Walking Distance to Shopping, Dining and Entertainment as well as public bus transportation ~ Close to all City of Austin Amenities and Major Employers.

(RLNE5033475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have any available units?
9515 Blue Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have?
Some of 9515 Blue Creek Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Blue Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Blue Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Blue Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Blue Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Blue Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Blue Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9515 Blue Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 9515 Blue Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Blue Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Blue Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
