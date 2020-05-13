All apartments in Austin
9415 MCNEIL DRIVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9415 MCNEIL DRIVE

9415 Mcneil Drive · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9415 Mcneil Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Settle into your new home where sustainability meets stunning style. Inside these lovely apartment homes you?ll find matchless amenities including spacious kitchens, vinyl wood flooring or stained concrete in main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms, modern pendant lighting, custom accents, energy-efficient appliances, roomy closets, private patios, espresso-finished cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplashes, chrome hardware details and exquisite views of the surrounding hills. Beyond your in-home amenities, this community also provides a resort-style swimming pool with lounge area, outdoor kitchens with gas grills for grilling and entertaining, and a modern clubhouse. The clubhouse features a media room complete with large screen televisions, gaming console, comfortable seating, and a billiards table. The state-of-the-art fitness studio is also a big draw with free weights and cardio machines. A community that truly has it all! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have any available units?
9415 MCNEIL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have?
Some of 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9415 MCNEIL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 MCNEIL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
