9415 MCNEIL DRIVE

Amenities

Settle into your new home where sustainability meets stunning style. Inside these lovely apartment homes you?ll find matchless amenities including spacious kitchens, vinyl wood flooring or stained concrete in main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms, modern pendant lighting, custom accents, energy-efficient appliances, roomy closets, private patios, espresso-finished cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplashes, chrome hardware details and exquisite views of the surrounding hills. Beyond your in-home amenities, this community also provides a resort-style swimming pool with lounge area, outdoor kitchens with gas grills for grilling and entertaining, and a modern clubhouse. The clubhouse features a media room complete with large screen televisions, gaming console, comfortable seating, and a billiards table. The state-of-the-art fitness studio is also a big draw with free weights and cardio machines. A community that truly has it all! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.