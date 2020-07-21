All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9405 Tanager Way #71.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9405 Tanager Way #71
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

9405 Tanager Way #71

9405 Tanger Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

9405 Tanger Way, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious Lightly Lived In Home In Bustling South Austin - Spacious lightly lived in home in bustling South Austin. Open floor plan with all bedrooms up including huge bonus room good for office, media room or second living. HOA includes yard maintenance, trash, sprinkler system/water. Dog park just down the street and close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Mary Moore Searight park. Right sized fenced yard with covered patio great for grilling, pets and entertaining.

(RLNE5454590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have any available units?
9405 Tanager Way #71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have?
Some of 9405 Tanager Way #71's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9405 Tanager Way #71 currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Tanager Way #71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Tanager Way #71 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 Tanager Way #71 is pet friendly.
Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 offer parking?
No, 9405 Tanager Way #71 does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Tanager Way #71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have a pool?
No, 9405 Tanager Way #71 does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have accessible units?
No, 9405 Tanager Way #71 does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Tanager Way #71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Tanager Way #71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin