9405 Tanager Way #71

Amenities
Spacious Lightly Lived In Home In Bustling South Austin - Spacious lightly lived in home in bustling South Austin. Open floor plan with all bedrooms up including huge bonus room good for office, media room or second living. HOA includes yard maintenance, trash, sprinkler system/water. Dog park just down the street and close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and Mary Moore Searight park. Right sized fenced yard with covered patio great for grilling, pets and entertaining.
(RLNE5454590)