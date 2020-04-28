9401 Kisoba Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous two story home with an attached garage that fits 2 cars. This beautiful home has 2 living rooms located downstairs and a bedroom which could be used as a study. It has an open kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances and a wrap around breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and a garden tub, with double vanities. It has a small deck in the backyard great for children and pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.