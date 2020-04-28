All apartments in Austin
9401 Kisoba Terrace
9401 Kisoba Terrace

9401 Kisoba Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Kisoba Terrace, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story home with an attached garage that fits 2 cars. This beautiful home has 2 living rooms located downstairs and a bedroom which could be used as a study. It has an open kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances and a wrap around breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and a garden tub, with double vanities. It has a small deck in the backyard great for children and pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

