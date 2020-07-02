All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9315 Edwardson Lane

9315 Edwardson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9315 Edwardson Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den home is Circle-C - WE OFFER FACETIME/ VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS CURRENT TIME.

Come home to this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths and a den/office. Located in the desirable Circle C area of Austin. Within blocks of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. You will find everything you are looking for within this lovely home. Wonderful wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large private fenced in yard and so much more. Schedule your appointment to view the home today.

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/9H0EuGGdDR0

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C
YEAR BUILT: 1994

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
- Large windows with natural lighting.
- Green landscaping with great trees for shade.
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Built-in living room shelving.
- Great storage and closet space.
- Private fenced in Yard.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required. Pet requirements.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *

(RLNE5685053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Edwardson Lane have any available units?
9315 Edwardson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 Edwardson Lane have?
Some of 9315 Edwardson Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Edwardson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Edwardson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Edwardson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Edwardson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Edwardson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Edwardson Lane offers parking.
Does 9315 Edwardson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Edwardson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Edwardson Lane have a pool?
No, 9315 Edwardson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Edwardson Lane have accessible units?
No, 9315 Edwardson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Edwardson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 Edwardson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

