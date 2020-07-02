9315 Edwardson Lane

Amenities

Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with den home is Circle-C - WE OFFER FACETIME/ VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS CURRENT TIME.



Come home to this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths and a den/office. Located in the desirable Circle C area of Austin. Within blocks of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. You will find everything you are looking for within this lovely home. Wonderful wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large private fenced in yard and so much more. Schedule your appointment to view the home today.



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/9H0EuGGdDR0



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C

YEAR BUILT: 1994



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

- Large windows with natural lighting.

- Green landscaping with great trees for shade.

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Built-in living room shelving.

- Great storage and closet space.

- Private fenced in Yard.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required. Pet requirements.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply *



