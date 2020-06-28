All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9309 Rowlands Sayle Road
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

9309 Rowlands Sayle Road

9309 Rowlands Sayle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9309 Rowlands Sayle Road, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-bedroom on a tree-lined street. Minutes to Onion Creek Park & trails, Southpark Meadows, & convenient access to I35. Newly painted. ALL NEW flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances, lighting & fixtures, hardware, blinds, granite kitchen, bathroom counters, & more! Spacious bedrooms upstairs with a study nook. Light & bright layout w/ 3 walk-in closets, large storage area under stairs, & attached 2-car garage. Cozy front porch.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have any available units?
9309 Rowlands Sayle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have?
Some of 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road currently offering any rent specials?
9309 Rowlands Sayle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road is pet friendly.
Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road offer parking?
Yes, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road offers parking.
Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have a pool?
No, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road does not have a pool.
Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have accessible units?
No, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 Rowlands Sayle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Nueces Oaks
2710 Nueces Street
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin