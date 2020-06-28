9309 Rowlands Sayle Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4-bedroom on a tree-lined street. Minutes to Onion Creek Park & trails, Southpark Meadows, & convenient access to I35. Newly painted. ALL NEW flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances, lighting & fixtures, hardware, blinds, granite kitchen, bathroom counters, & more! Spacious bedrooms upstairs with a study nook. Light & bright layout w/ 3 walk-in closets, large storage area under stairs, & attached 2-car garage. Cozy front porch.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.