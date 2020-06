Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute remodeled house just blocks from Mueller, In 'n Out Burger & bus routes. Easy access to the trendy places in Central Austin & quick access to I-35. 16SEER HVAC & R-38 insulation, double-paned windows to keep your bills down. Fresh paint inside & out. Full 1 car garage, fenced yard and sunken dining area or extra living. Brand new master bath w/ dual flush toilet (shower glass coming soon). Bamboo flooring throughout.