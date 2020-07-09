9129 Anderson Mill Rd.

All apartments in Austin
Location

9129 West Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f11b50803f ---- Welcome home to Parkside Apartments! Our community offers fully-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with designer faux-hardwood flooring, painted accent walls, brand new appliances, generous storage space, updated light fixtures, and new doors, to ensure you&rsquo;ll love calling Parkside Apartments home. Parkside Apartments is nestled within a grove of mature oak trees and offers a secluded nature-retreat feel! Take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, play with your furry friend at our bark park, or take a dip in the refreshing pool with a brand new sundeck. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility as well as courtesy patrol. Parkside Apartments is located in the Anderson Mill neighborhood of Northwest Austin and near many major roads including Highway 183, I-45, I-620, and Parmer Lane, so you can be anywhere in the area in just minutes! We are conveniently located near many great dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including The Arboretum at Great Hills, Lakeline Mall, Cedar Park Center, Austin Aquarium, iFly Austin Indoor Skydiving, and so much more! Parkside Apartments is also in the Round Rock ISD and a short distance away from many schools and employers, including Austin Community College, Dell, Amazon, Google, Apple, and the Audi Dealership. Amenities include, Central Air, Clubhouse, Discounted Internet, Discounted TV, Dog Park, Fitness Center, immediate Access to Playground & Nature Trails, Laundry, Off Street Parking, Patio/Balcony, Pool, Storage. This unit is available as of July 8, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have any available units?
9129 Anderson Mill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have?
Some of 9129 Anderson Mill Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9129 Anderson Mill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. offers parking.
Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. has a pool.
Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9129 Anderson Mill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

