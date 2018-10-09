All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

9104 Moonstone Drive

9104 Moonstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9104 Moonstone Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

9104 Moonstone Drive Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/ 3 Bath in North Austin! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/_l3_GZIGuzk <<<<

4 Bed/3 Bath in North Austin! Massive open concept floorplan! Tile Hardwood looking flooring throughout the entire first floor! Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, giant center island with accent lighting! Windows flood this home with natural light! High Ceilings with canned lighting! Bonus living area/family room upstairs! Large rooms with an even larger master! Master bath includes a separate glass shower, garden tub, double vanity, and two closets! You won't want to miss this property!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Robinson Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Private Community!
- Tile Flooring!
- Granite Counter-tops/Tile Back-splash!
- Stainless Steel Appliances! Center Island!
- Bonus Family Room Upstairs!
- Tons of natural light!
- Private fully fenced back yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5823698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104 Moonstone Drive have any available units?
9104 Moonstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9104 Moonstone Drive have?
Some of 9104 Moonstone Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 Moonstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9104 Moonstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 Moonstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9104 Moonstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9104 Moonstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9104 Moonstone Drive offers parking.
Does 9104 Moonstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9104 Moonstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 Moonstone Drive have a pool?
No, 9104 Moonstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9104 Moonstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9104 Moonstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 Moonstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9104 Moonstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
