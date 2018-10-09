Amenities
9104 Moonstone Drive Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/ 3 Bath in North Austin! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/_l3_GZIGuzk <<<<
4 Bed/3 Bath in North Austin! Massive open concept floorplan! Tile Hardwood looking flooring throughout the entire first floor! Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, giant center island with accent lighting! Windows flood this home with natural light! High Ceilings with canned lighting! Bonus living area/family room upstairs! Large rooms with an even larger master! Master bath includes a separate glass shower, garden tub, double vanity, and two closets! You won't want to miss this property!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Robinson Ranch
YEAR BUILT: 2019
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Private Community!
- Tile Flooring!
- Granite Counter-tops/Tile Back-splash!
- Stainless Steel Appliances! Center Island!
- Bonus Family Room Upstairs!
- Tons of natural light!
- Private fully fenced back yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
(RLNE5823698)