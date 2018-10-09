Amenities

9104 Moonstone Drive Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bed/ 3 Bath in North Austin! - >>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/_l3_GZIGuzk <<<<



4 Bed/3 Bath in North Austin! Massive open concept floorplan! Tile Hardwood looking flooring throughout the entire first floor! Open Kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, giant center island with accent lighting! Windows flood this home with natural light! High Ceilings with canned lighting! Bonus living area/family room upstairs! Large rooms with an even larger master! Master bath includes a separate glass shower, garden tub, double vanity, and two closets! You won't want to miss this property!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Robinson Ranch

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Private Community!

- Tile Flooring!

- Granite Counter-tops/Tile Back-splash!

- Stainless Steel Appliances! Center Island!

- Bonus Family Room Upstairs!

- Tons of natural light!

- Private fully fenced back yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



