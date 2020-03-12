906 E Live Oak ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to a ski-lodge staycation in this modern, airy Travis Heights showstopper! Plantation shutters stream natural light. Young dark hardwood floor sets off recently painted white cabinets(not pictured)in open kitchen. Balcony loft with ensuite bathroom and new carpet. High ceiling completes open floor plan that maximizes every sq ft. Live the Travis Heights lifestyle near SoCo arts and entertainment district. Near I-35. Don't don't get FOMO over this smart, unique, 2 car garage apartment!