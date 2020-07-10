9020 Winter Haven Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room

Call Heather Text 512-578-9443. All Pets considered. Available for Move in March 28th. Please call or text for details. Many custom features added to this two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Modern paint and custom lighting to name a few. First floor showcases a large kitchen with silestone countertops and beautiful white 42" cabinets and overlooks the dining and living room. As you land upstairs, you are greeted by a large gameroom/2nd living room. The bedrooms are super-sized and offer spacious walk-in closets and newly tiled bathrooms. The home sits on one of the larger lots in the McKinney Heights. Custom patio with large saw-cut limestone pavers. Heather 512-578-9443