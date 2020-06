Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled in historic Calle Limon street in Central East Austin, this Swedish farmhouse-styled home is perfectly located for convenient Austin living. 3-bedroom/2.5 baths. Tasteful, stylish home includes a garage, balcony, private yard, designer kitchen and finishes. Minutes from all of the East Austin flavor! Seller is flexible with respect to availability. Pet Fees are Non Refundable. Professionally Managed. Lawn Maintained.

Contact us to schedule a showing.