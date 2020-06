Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New home built in 2018. Clean! Available for move in July 1st. New homes usually have lower utility bills. VERY OPEN floor plan! Mother in law plan as well. Very large living area. Wood laminate floors. Separate shower. 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Pet-friendly. KB Homes neighborhood on Slaughter Ln between Manchaca Rd & S. 1st St. Available for showing when current tenant moves out. Apply online.