Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful Updated Home for rent in Pflugerville, 900 Mahomet Dr - This exquisite, modern and spacious home has over 2022 sqft of open entertaining space for that large family. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a separate office or playroom, you're sure to have enough room for all the kids plus enjoy some privacy.



The kitchen is fully modernized with all the latest in modern black appliances and granite counter tops. A wonderful center island and bar allows everyone to hang by the kitchen and the gourmet chef can still interact with everyone.



Even though this home is expansive, it is extremely efficient and certified as an energy star home. It uses all the latest in energy saving equipment including energy efficient windows, tech shielding, and high seer A/C, your energy bill will cost the same as a home half its size.



The Interior is fully updated with custom hardwood floors, updated tile, and newly installed kitchen back-splash. This home is truly a gem for that person with discerning taste.



Location is very key with the property. Just a short distance to I-35, you have direct access to shopping and fine dining plus a short commute to downtown Austin. Don't miss this opportunity. It certainly will not last.



