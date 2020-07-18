8903 Pineridge Dr C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Unit C Available 10/24/20 Fully Furnished Apartment in NW Austin - Property Id: 313875



Fully furnished apartment in quiet northwest Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started. A few minutes' drive to downtown and walking distance to Springwoods Family Park with tennis courts, picnic tables, grills, and walking trails. Short drive to The Domain for dining, shopping, and nightlife. Wi-Fi and free Netflix movies. Small frontyard with storage shed (fee applies).

Will lease for any term up to 12 months.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8903-pineridge-dr-austin-tx-unit-c/313875

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937480)