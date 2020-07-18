All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8903 Pineridge Dr C

8903 Pineridge Drive · (512) 468-8122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8903 Pineridge Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C · Avail. Oct 24

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
tennis court
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Unit C Available 10/24/20 Fully Furnished Apartment in NW Austin - Property Id: 313875

Fully furnished apartment in quiet northwest Austin neighborhood. All utilities included. Kitchen is fully equipped and supplies provided to get you started. A few minutes' drive to downtown and walking distance to Springwoods Family Park with tennis courts, picnic tables, grills, and walking trails. Short drive to The Domain for dining, shopping, and nightlife. Wi-Fi and free Netflix movies. Small frontyard with storage shed (fee applies).
Will lease for any term up to 12 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8903-pineridge-dr-austin-tx-unit-c/313875
Property Id 313875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have any available units?
8903 Pineridge Dr C has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have?
Some of 8903 Pineridge Dr C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Pineridge Dr C currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Pineridge Dr C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Pineridge Dr C pet-friendly?
No, 8903 Pineridge Dr C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C offer parking?
No, 8903 Pineridge Dr C does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8903 Pineridge Dr C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have a pool?
No, 8903 Pineridge Dr C does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have accessible units?
No, 8903 Pineridge Dr C does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Pineridge Dr C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Pineridge Dr C does not have units with dishwashers.
