Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8800 South 1st St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

8800 South 1st St

8800 First St · No Longer Available
Location

8800 First St, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f30a0b0c6 ---- Community Amenities Poolside Cabana with WiFi Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station Business Center Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace Bark Park & Pet Stations 24-Hour Fitness Center Infinity Edge Pool Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen Apartment Amenities Stainless Steel Appliances Soaking Tubs Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops Gas Range Faux Wood Flooring* Walk-In Closets Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage Washer & Dryer ?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 South 1st St have any available units?
8800 South 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 South 1st St have?
Some of 8800 South 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 South 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
8800 South 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 South 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 South 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 8800 South 1st St offer parking?
No, 8800 South 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 8800 South 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8800 South 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 South 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 8800 South 1st St has a pool.
Does 8800 South 1st St have accessible units?
No, 8800 South 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 South 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 South 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
