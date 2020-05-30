8800 South 1st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f30a0b0c6 ---- Community Amenities Poolside Cabana with WiFi Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station Business Center Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace Bark Park & Pet Stations 24-Hour Fitness Center Infinity Edge Pool Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen Apartment Amenities Stainless Steel Appliances Soaking Tubs Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops Gas Range Faux Wood Flooring* Walk-In Closets Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage Washer & Dryer ?