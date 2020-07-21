All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 28 2020

8717 Blackvireo Dr

8717 Blackvireo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Blackvireo Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
8717 Blackvireo Dr Available 04/04/20 Welcome home! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NW Austin! - For rent in popular Parmer Village community. Bright and clean with matching large kitchen appliances - Open floor plan*modern kitchen with bar counter*Upgraded cabinet*Game room*separate shower and tub*Double vanity*Huge closet space*over sized pantry*Stone patio*sprinkler systems*Organizer in garage*Close to major employer such as Apple, Paypal, Freescale, Oracle, IBM, Dell, Samsung, National Instruments, North Austin medical and more*Convenient NW location*Easy access to highway and toll*Acclaimed Round Rock ISD

(RLNE2899186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have any available units?
8717 Blackvireo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have?
Some of 8717 Blackvireo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 Blackvireo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8717 Blackvireo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 Blackvireo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8717 Blackvireo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8717 Blackvireo Dr offers parking.
Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 Blackvireo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have a pool?
No, 8717 Blackvireo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have accessible units?
No, 8717 Blackvireo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 Blackvireo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8717 Blackvireo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
