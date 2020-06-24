8701 Mesa Verde Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A MUST SEE! Quiet cul-de-sac close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, and MOPAC! Home features include soaring/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, tons of windows & natural light, garage with workbench and shiplap, spacious bedrooms & MORE! Gourmet kitchen is open to family room and features tons of storage, sunny breakfast area with french doors, private dining room. PRIVATE backyard with extended deck and large grassy area-perfect for entertaining, relaxing or playing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.