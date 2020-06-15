8701 BLUFFSTONE CV

Amenities
Are you ready to move into a community where you won't have to compromise any living standards? Welcome home! This location is convenient to the Domain, Arboretum, Bull Creek Park, and amazing dining. Community highlights include: Golf course views Business center Outdoor grills Fitness center Resort-style pool and sundeck Clubhouse Inside these lovely apartments you'll find walk-in showers, garden-style tubs, elevated ceilings with crown molding, fireplaces, walk-in closets, an open kitchen and a washer/dryer. The choice is clear, move in here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.