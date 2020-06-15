8701 BLUFFSTONE CV

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Are you ready to move into a community where you won't have to compromise any living standards? Welcome home! This location is convenient to the Domain, Arboretum, Bull Creek Park, and amazing dining. Community highlights include: Golf course views Business center Outdoor grills Fitness center Resort-style pool and sundeck Clubhouse Inside these lovely apartments you'll find walk-in showers, garden-style tubs, elevated ceilings with crown molding, fireplaces, walk-in closets, an open kitchen and a washer/dryer. The choice is clear, move in here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.