8701 BLUFFSTONE CV
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

8701 BLUFFSTONE CV

8701 Bluffstone Cove · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8701 Bluffstone Cove, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Are you ready to move into a community where you won't have to compromise any living standards? Welcome home! This location is convenient to the Domain, Arboretum, Bull Creek Park, and amazing dining. Community highlights include: Golf course views Business center Outdoor grills Fitness center Resort-style pool and sundeck Clubhouse Inside these lovely apartments you'll find walk-in showers, garden-style tubs, elevated ceilings with crown molding, fireplaces, walk-in closets, an open kitchen and a washer/dryer. The choice is clear, move in here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have any available units?
8701 BLUFFSTONE CV has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have?
Some of 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV currently offering any rent specials?
8701 BLUFFSTONE CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV pet-friendly?
No, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV offer parking?
No, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV does not offer parking.
Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have a pool?
Yes, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV has a pool.
Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have accessible units?
No, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 BLUFFSTONE CV does not have units with dishwashers.
