8615 Honeysuckle Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10e7669002 ----

Enjoy this ranch-style one-story home w/ updates galore and no carpet! Updated SS appliances including built in microwave and oven. Large tree covered lot with a fenced backyard. Tiled sunroom accessed from both the family room and master bedroom. Large family room with fireplace. Two car garage with openers. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. A great house on a quiet dead-end street!



Great Northwest Hills Location