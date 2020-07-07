All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8607 Brookfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8607 Brookfield Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

8607 Brookfield Dr

8607 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8607 Brookfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8607 Brookfield - Dont pass up this great starter home located in 78758. Oozing with the opportunity this home is located close to the Domain, trendy eateries, breweries & shopping. This functional floor plan offers three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an open floor plan with plenty of room to design your dream kitchen with that eat at bar, the choice is all yours. Expansive, corner lot with plenty of space to make this yard our own. The large shed in the backyard provides tons of extra storage.

(RLNE5725703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have any available units?
8607 Brookfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8607 Brookfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Brookfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Brookfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8607 Brookfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr offer parking?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have a pool?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 Brookfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 Brookfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin