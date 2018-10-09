8603 Putnam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking hot tub

2 mins drive from HW-183 exit. 15 mins to downtown/UT. Close to hundreds of restaurants and shops.



The spacious 910 sq ft 2 bed, 1 bath unit with fully renovated interior including quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator and dish washer), vanities, mosaic floor title, subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring, AC, water heater, windows, and carpet.



Only 8 units in the community with plenty shared parking space. No security gate but the parking lot is fenced and monitored by the surveillance camera.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12804107



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338732)