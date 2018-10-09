All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

8603 Putnam Drive

8603 Putnam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8603 Putnam Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
hot tub
2 mins drive from HW-183 exit. 15 mins to downtown/UT. Close to hundreds of restaurants and shops.

The spacious 910 sq ft 2 bed, 1 bath unit with fully renovated interior including quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator and dish washer), vanities, mosaic floor title, subway tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring, AC, water heater, windows, and carpet.

Only 8 units in the community with plenty shared parking space. No security gate but the parking lot is fenced and monitored by the surveillance camera.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12804107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Putnam Drive have any available units?
8603 Putnam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8603 Putnam Drive have?
Some of 8603 Putnam Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Putnam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Putnam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Putnam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Putnam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8603 Putnam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Putnam Drive offers parking.
Does 8603 Putnam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Putnam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Putnam Drive have a pool?
No, 8603 Putnam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Putnam Drive have accessible units?
No, 8603 Putnam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Putnam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8603 Putnam Drive has units with dishwashers.

