Austin, TX
8504 Rosemary Lane
8504 Rosemary Lane

8504 Rosemary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Rosemary Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR OCCUPANCY BY DEC. 20. PICTURES COMING ONCE RENOVATION COMPLETED. House is an 800 sf, unique and eclectic 1 bedroom/1 bath home with added 150sf living quarters in the back of the property inside a vintage recreational vehicle complete with another 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and kitchenette. Added storage is available in the workshop. Yard is heavily landscaped for privacy. Window units and space heaters. LANDLORD WILL ONLY CONSIDER A MAXIMUM OF 2 HUMAN OCCUPANTS AND 2 ANIMAL OCCUPANTS FOR THIS RENTAL.
Unique and eclectic 800 Square feet 1 bedroom 1 bath home with an added 150 sf living quarters in the back of the property inside a vintage recreational vehicle complete with another 1 bedroom, 1 bath and kitchenette. Main house has window units and space heaters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Rosemary Lane have any available units?
8504 Rosemary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 Rosemary Lane have?
Some of 8504 Rosemary Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Rosemary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Rosemary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Rosemary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 Rosemary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8504 Rosemary Lane offer parking?
No, 8504 Rosemary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8504 Rosemary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Rosemary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Rosemary Lane have a pool?
No, 8504 Rosemary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Rosemary Lane have accessible units?
No, 8504 Rosemary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Rosemary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8504 Rosemary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
