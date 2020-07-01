All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

8503 Jamestown Drive

8503 Jamestown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Jamestown Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8503 Jamestown Drive Available 11/07/19 Great home available now in North West Austin! - Lovely updated home in Colony North! New wood flooring and travertine tile installed throughout property - no carpet! Kitchen has also been updated; cabinets painted and new tile back splash and counters. Updated appliances too! New ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated counter tops coming to both bathrooms and new travertine tile installed for flooring and bathtubs. Great backyard with screened in porch that is great for entertaining.

(RLNE2510159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Jamestown Drive have any available units?
8503 Jamestown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Jamestown Drive have?
Some of 8503 Jamestown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Jamestown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Jamestown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Jamestown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Jamestown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Jamestown Drive offer parking?
No, 8503 Jamestown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8503 Jamestown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Jamestown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Jamestown Drive have a pool?
No, 8503 Jamestown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Jamestown Drive have accessible units?
No, 8503 Jamestown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Jamestown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Jamestown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

