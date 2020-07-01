Amenities

8503 Jamestown Drive Available 11/07/19 Great home available now in North West Austin! - Lovely updated home in Colony North! New wood flooring and travertine tile installed throughout property - no carpet! Kitchen has also been updated; cabinets painted and new tile back splash and counters. Updated appliances too! New ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated counter tops coming to both bathrooms and new travertine tile installed for flooring and bathtubs. Great backyard with screened in porch that is great for entertaining.



