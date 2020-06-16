8404 Lone Mesa

Amenities
You won't believe the space and the views! Updated 2-Story w/ multiple Decks overlooking a beautiful greenbelt! Massive living room with hardwood flooring, high-vaulted ceilings, incredible fireplace, and recessed lighting! Multiple over-sized windows throughout flood this home with natural light! Bonus downstairs living/entertainment space! Formal dinning, fabulous kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite counter-tops! Large bedrooms, gorgeous Master bedroom and Master bath! Incredible School District! You won't want to miss this one!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Twin Mesa
YEAR BUILT: 1994
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!
- Great Schools; Hill Elementary, Murchison Middle School, Anderson H.S.
- Updated and Modern!
- Multiple decks!
- Views! Views! Views!
- Tons of natural light!
- Extra living/entertainment space!
- Massive Living room w/ High Ceilings and Fireplace!
- Two-Car Garage!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **