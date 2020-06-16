8404 Lone Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You won't believe the space and the views! Updated 2-Story w/ multiple Decks overlooking a beautiful greenbelt! Massive living room with hardwood flooring, high-vaulted ceilings, incredible fireplace, and recessed lighting! Multiple over-sized windows throughout flood this home with natural light! Bonus downstairs living/entertainment space! Formal dinning, fabulous kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite counter-tops! Large bedrooms, gorgeous Master bedroom and Master bath! Incredible School District! You won't want to miss this one!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Twin Mesa

YEAR BUILT: 1994



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!

- Great Schools; Hill Elementary, Murchison Middle School, Anderson H.S.

- Updated and Modern!

- Multiple decks!

- Views! Views! Views!

- Tons of natural light!

- Extra living/entertainment space!

- Massive Living room w/ High Ceilings and Fireplace!

- Two-Car Garage!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **