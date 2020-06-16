All apartments in Austin
8404 Lone Mesa

8404 Lone Mesa · No Longer Available
Location

8404 Lone Mesa, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You won't believe the space and the views! Updated 2-Story w/ multiple Decks overlooking a beautiful greenbelt! Massive living room with hardwood flooring, high-vaulted ceilings, incredible fireplace, and recessed lighting! Multiple over-sized windows throughout flood this home with natural light! Bonus downstairs living/entertainment space! Formal dinning, fabulous kitchen with ample cabinet space and granite counter-tops! Large bedrooms, gorgeous Master bedroom and Master bath! Incredible School District! You won't want to miss this one!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Twin Mesa
YEAR BUILT: 1994

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin!
- Great Schools; Hill Elementary, Murchison Middle School, Anderson H.S.
- Updated and Modern!
- Multiple decks!
- Views! Views! Views!
- Tons of natural light!
- Extra living/entertainment space!
- Massive Living room w/ High Ceilings and Fireplace!
- Two-Car Garage!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Lone Mesa have any available units?
8404 Lone Mesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 Lone Mesa have?
Some of 8404 Lone Mesa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Lone Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Lone Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Lone Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 8404 Lone Mesa is pet friendly.
Does 8404 Lone Mesa offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Lone Mesa offers parking.
Does 8404 Lone Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 Lone Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Lone Mesa have a pool?
No, 8404 Lone Mesa does not have a pool.
Does 8404 Lone Mesa have accessible units?
No, 8404 Lone Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Lone Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 Lone Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
