8200 Neely Dr
8200 Neely Dr

8200 Neeley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Neeley Dr, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nature lover's dream condo. The deer and wildlife are right out your back patio, and provide steady, serene entertainment - better than the Nature Channel! See pics of Bambi and friends in listing. Super popular Neely Canyon is an oasis in NW Hills. Friendly neighbors, nice amenities, and A location among shopping, restaurants, and convenient to central Austin. Perfect for a single or a couple, this 1-bedroom lives large with 2 walk-in closets, 1/2 bath in living, & nice updates and built-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Neely Dr have any available units?
8200 Neely Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 8200 Neely Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Neely Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Neely Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Neely Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8200 Neely Dr offer parking?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8200 Neely Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Neely Dr have a pool?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Neely Dr have accessible units?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Neely Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Neely Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 Neely Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
